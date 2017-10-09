Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back

Antonio Candreva provided the finish from Leonardo Spinazzola's cross to grab the winner in Shkoder.

Italy made sure they will be seeded in the draw for the World Cup play-offs with a hard-fought 1-0 win in Albania on Monday.

Antonio Candreva converted Leonardo Spinazzola's cross in the 73rd minute to score the only goal of the game and ease some of the pressure on under-fire coach Gian Piero Ventura.

While already certain of finishing second behind Spain in Group G, the four-time world champions looked in serious danger of suffering back-to-back draws following Friday's dismal 1-1 result at home against Macedonia as they struggled to break down their hosts.

However, midfielder Candreva was on hand to smash home the winner and give Italy a morale-boosting triumph before they play in a two-legged play-off in November.

After his 3-4-3 experiment backfired in Turin last time out, Ventura reverted to his preferred 4-2-4 formation on the road.

However, the switch to a more familiar shape failed to spark an improved attacking display, despite the visitors controlling possession for long periods.

Their only shot on target in the opening half came about due to an Albanian error, as Frederic Veseli’s air shot gave Ciro Immobile a sight of goal.

The striker, who scored his country’s second in a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in March, seized on the gift to hammer a left-footed effort that goalkeeper Etrit Berisha blocked at close range.

At the other end, the home side had to settle for long-range shots that, while speculative, did occasionally force Gianluigi Buffon into action.

The veteran goalkeeper fumbled a low drive from Elseid Hysaj but was able to claim the rebound under no pressure, while a dive was required to prevent a skimming attempt from Eros Grezda squeezing in at his right post.