Alberto Contador to call time on cycling career after Vuelta

The Vuelta a Espana will be the last race for Alberto Contador, after a career that saw him win seven Grand Tours.

Alberto Contador has announced he will retire from cycling following the Vuelta a Espana.

The Trek-Segafredo rider will step down from the saddle following a career that has yielded two Tour de France victories, in 2007 and 2009, while his 2010 win was expunged after he was found guilty of doping.

Contador is also one of just six riders to have won each of the Grand Tours - the Tour de France, Vuelta and Giro d'Italia.

And the 34-year-old, who is a three-time winner of the Vuelta, says the time is right to bow out of the sport.

Speaking via a video on Instagram, Contador said: "Hi all, I would like to inform you about two things.

"The first one is that I will ride the next Vuelta a Espana from August 19 and the second is that it will be my last race as a professional cyclist.

"I say this happy, without sadness. It's a decision that I have thought about very well and I don't think that there is a better farewell than in a home race in my own country.

"I am sure they will be three great weeks, enjoying all your support and I’m looking forward to it."

Speculation mounted that Contador, who was also stripped of the 2011 Giro, would retire following a disappointing showing at last month's Tour de France, where he finished ninth.

