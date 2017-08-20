Barcelona team news: Messi partnered with Alcacer & Deulofeu

Paco Alcacer and Gerard Deulofeu join with Lionel Messi in a front three for Barcelona against Real Betis on Sunday.

Luis Suarez is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while Neymar has been sold to PSG for a world-record €222 million fee.

As such, Alcacer leads the line and will be flanked by both Deulofeu and Messi.

Gerard Pique, meanwhile, is on the bench after suffering a groin strain, with Javier Mascherano and Samuel Umtiti at centre-back.

Barca have struggled for form in recent weeks, losing comprehensively to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup prior to the resumption of La Liga.

Real defeated Barca 5-1 over two legs, and Ernesto Valverde's men will hope to recover from the defeat with a victory on the opening weekend of domestic competition.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Sergi; Messi, Alcacer, Deulofeu

Real Betis XI: Adan; Barragan, Mandi, Feddal, Tosca; Camarasa, Guardado; Joaquin, Narvaez, Nahuel; Sergio Leon