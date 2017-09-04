Alderweireld's agent sets Spurs transfer ultimatum as 'top clubs' circle

The Belgian's representative has warned that a move will be sought unless the defender is offered a lucrative new deal in north London

Tottenham have been warned that Toby Alderweireld is looking for “a better contract or a transfer” as extension talks rumble on.

The Belgium international is one of few high-profile figures to have committed to fresh terms in north London.

As a result, he is still working on a deal which earns him a reported £50,000-a-week, putting him some way down on the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Alderweireld’s representative has now issued Spurs with an ultimatum, making it clear that a suitable offer needs to be tabled or the 28-year-old – who has been linked with Manchester United in the recent past – will seek a move elsewhere.

Stijn Francis told Het Nieuwsblad: "Toby is always performing well.

"Even after his injury he recovered. Tottenham's statistics fell sharply during his absence.

"If you only look at his figures, Toby is impressive and for his performances, he deserves either a better contract from Tottenham or a transfer.

"For a transfer, you know that he can only leave Tottenham for seven or eight teams and almost all the other top clubs are interested in Toby.

"There are not a lot of central defenders of his kind so they are sought after. But those clubs also know that they have to negotiate with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy."

Alderweireld is currently tied to Spurs until 2019, with the option for a 12-month extension.

Were Tottenham to activate that clause, however, then they would also trigger a £25 million buy-out fee.

The Premier League club are hoping to put a new deal in place which will remove that clause and keep a proven performer on their books for the foreseeable future, but Alderweireld revealed in July that "zero" progress was being made.