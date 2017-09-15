Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract

There may be speculation around his Tottenham future but Toby Alderweireld is solely focused on his performances on the pitch.

Toby Alderweireld just wants to help Tottenham win trophies as he leaves negotiations over a new contract in the hands of his representatives.

The Belgian defender's current deal with the Premier League club expires in 2019 and although Spurs can trigger a one-year extension, such a move would reportedly allow one of their key men to leave for just €25million.

Stijn Francis, the player's agent, stated at the start of September that his client deserves "a correct contract" or a move away from the club.

A relaxed Alderweireld, however, won't allow any uncertainty over his long-term future in London to affect his performances on the field.

"I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that's important and the rest will come," he told talkSPORT.

"I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.

"Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team.

"I did that from day one and I will do it now as well."