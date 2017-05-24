Alex Goode out with a point to prove as Barbarians offer chance to show England boss Eddie Jones what he's missing

This year’s annual clash between England and the Barbarians looks set to be one like no other, given there will be players attempting to prove a point to Eddie Jones on both sides. One of them will have more reason to perform than any, and he won’t even be wearing the Red Rose.

The end of 2016 brought the news that Alex Goode had been dropped from the England Elite Player Squad, despite picking up the Premiership Player of the Year award just seven months prior to Jones’s decision. The full-back saw any hope of threatening Mike Brown’s place during the Six Nations dashed by an ankle injury, but returned in time to help inspire Saracens past Glasgow Warriors in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals with a brilliant display of attacking running rugby.

He followed that up by being part of the Saracens side that clinched back-to-back European successes by defeat Clermont Auvergne at Murrayfield less than two weeks ago, but despite a shortage of back-three options with Anthony Watson, Jack Nowell and Elliot Daly away with the British and Irish Lions, Jones snubbed Goode for the England tour of Argentina.

The England head coach revealed last week that he had left out a number of fringe players because someone who stars in the Premiership can be “a great player in a great side but not necessarily a great Test player”, and he also questioned the level of effort being put in by those players who have not made the current England side.

But Goode will not back away from the challenge ahead of him, and even though he will line up for the Barbarians this weekend in a late addition after Sarries were knocked out of the Premiership semi-finals , the 29-year-old is determined to persuade Jones into recalling him in the near future.

"I've got to try to change that opinion really, it's his decision," said Goode.

"I've got to sway his mind. I've just got to keep playing well and it's a chance to play well at the weekend. The only thing I can do is focus on my game and what I'm doing.

"I'm lucky to be part of a great club at Saracens where we have big games. I just put my best foot forward there. I'm really happy with my form so all I can do is play well and put my best foot forward. The rest is out of my hands."

Jones has overlooked more than just Goode when it comes to in-form Premiership players. Both Chris Ashton, Goode’s now former teammate at Saracens, and Christian Wade, have been overlooked for his England squads, while Daly was not selected for last year’s Six Nations or summer tour of Australia before being brought in for the autumn internationals.

Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Brian O'Driscoll, none of them could bench press 100kilos by the end but each of them were unbelievable rugby players

Alex Goode

Ashton did receive a reprieve when Jones named him in his Six Nations squad last year, only for a ban for making contact with the face of Ulster centre Luke Marshall to see him dropped from Jones’s plans and lead to the England wing cutting his losses and committing to a move to France with Toulon this summer. Wade, on the other hand, remains eligible for selection, but Jones has long doubted his defensive capabilities and, like Goode, is not convinced by his relatively small frame.

Goode rejects that belief though, and feels that the variety displayed in other leading back lines means there is still a place in the England squad for him, should he succeed in changing Jones’s mind.

"The best three players of the last 15 years, Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Brian O'Driscoll, none of them could bench press 100 kilos by the end but each of them were unbelievable rugby players," Goode added.

"That set them apart, that nous, skill and technique. I trust my step, footwork and ability to tackle, and it's still there.

"There have always been big men but the best back lines in the world are a combination of physicality, speed and understanding."