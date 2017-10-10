Alex Hales and Kevin Pietersen to miss out on more than £100,000 after South Africa T20 tournament is postponed

Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen are among English cricketers facing losses of up to £200,000 after the sudden postponement of South Africa’s inaugural Global T20 League.

Alex Hales is also set to be £100,000 out of pocket and waiting to hear if compensation will be paid following an announcement by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday. Hales, who is still waiting to hear the level of disciplinary action he faces from the ECB following the arrest of Ben Stokes last month, turned down a contract in the Bangladesh Premier League to play in South Africa.

Hales was picked up in the first round of the player draft earning a contract to play for the Stellenbosch Kings. Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran were also bought in the draft for deals ranging between £70-80,000. Pietersen, Morgan and Jason Roy had signed separate contracts outside the draft as overseas international icon players for fees believed to be around £200,000 that included the use of image rights to promote the tournament, which was due to begin on Dec 3.

“I feel so sorry for all the youngsters who were going to learn and earn out of the is competition. Disaster for SA sport,” wrote Pietersen on twitter.

“The dollar goes a long way in South Africa when converted. To think of the number of SA youngsters, players about to retire & coaches missing out this season is simply not good enough.”

The league was launched at a London hotel in June with the announcement of eight franchise owners but was beset with problems. Cricket South Africa failed to secure a broadcast deal and a main title sponsor. One source described the organisation of the tournament as a “shambles”. Haroon Lorgat, the chief executive of CSA, left his job last month due to differences with the board over the running of the league.