Alex Heredia linked with Orlando Pirated return

The Bucs goalkeeping department has come under scrutiny since last season

Orlando Pirates are reportedly considering rehiring Alex Heredia as their goalkeeper coach.

This is after former Pirates keeper Patson Banda heavily criticised current incumbent Ivica Vukusic, who was appointed prior to the current campaign.

Banda feels that the Croatian keeper trainer is not the right man for the job.

“Banda’s criticism came when the management were already starting to worry about the goalkeeping in the team," The Citizen source said.

"Things have never been good since (the late) Alex Revoredo left," the source continued.

"The team needs a strong goalkeeper coach who will win the confidence of the players and motivate them to do better,” the source concluded.

Another source told the publication that Heredia, who has worked for Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Platinum Stars and SuperSport United, could make a surprise return to the Buccaneers soon.

The Argentina-born trainer worked as Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach until he was replaced by Andre Arendse two months ago.

He is said to be working more for Fifa and Caf as a goalkeeper coach instructor at the moment.