Nigeria suffer Alex Iwobi blow, replacement named for Cameroon

The Arsenal star has been excused from the crucial two-legged tie against the Indomitable Lions owing to injury

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi has been ruled out of Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup Qualifying ties against Cameroon, and CSKA Moscow’s Aaron Samuel has been called to replace him.

In a post on the Super Eagles official twitter account, the 21-year-old was said to have been out of the crucial games due to an injury.

And Samuel, who made his debut for the national team under former coach, Stephen Keshi in October 2014 now has the chance to impress Gernot Rohr.

Also invited to the fold is Standard Liege’s defender Uche Agbo.

“Just in: Aaron Samuel called in to replace injured Alex Iwobi. Uche Agbo also invited,” they tweeted.

The two-legged tie will see Nigeria host Cameroon in Uyo before the Super Eagles travel to Yaounde for the return fixture on July 1 and July 4 respectively.

Just in: Aaron Samuel called in to replace injured Alex Iwobi. Uche Agbo also invited. — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 27, 2017

Rohr’s side top Group B of the Fifa World Cup Africa qualifying series with six points after handing defeats to Zambia and Algeria in their opening two games.