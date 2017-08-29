Alex Iwobi disappointed to miss Nigeria vs Cameroon clash

The Arsenal forward will be missing in action when the Super Eagles lock horns with the Indomitable Lions

Alex Iwobi has expressed his disappointment at missing Nigeria clash against Cameroon in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

The player was not listed for action as Arsene Wenger’s side bowed to Liverpool in Sunday’s English Premier League outing but the forward has backed the Super Eagles for victory.

The 21-year-old also took time to thank the fans for their supports for him and charge his teammates to go for the maximum points.

Gutted I'll Be Missing Our Games Due To Injury. I'm Behind The Boys 💯. Thanks To Our Fans For Your Support! Let's Do Nigeria Proud 🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/sJY6PVcZKB — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 28, 2017

Iwobi has featured 10 times for the Super Eagles and scored one goal since making his international debut in 2015.