Alex Iwobi revels in Arsenal’s English League Cup win over Norwich City

The Gunners battled past a dodged Canaries to reach the quarters-final of the League Cup and the 21-year-old is delighted with the victory

Alex Iwobi is delighted with the club's 2-1 win over Norwich City in the round of 16 of the English League Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Canaries took the lead through Josh Murphy before substitute Edward Nketiah scored twice - once in regulation and extratime - as the Gunners marched into the quarterfinals of the competition.

Arsenal 13/2 to win Carabao Cup

And the Nigeria international who was replaced by Joshua Da Silva in the 105th minute expressed his delight at the victory and took to Twitter to laud the ‘Character’ within the squad after their comeback against Daniel Farke’s side.

Iwobi will be looking to feature when Arsenal welcome Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew's Swansea City to Emirates Stadium on October 28.