Alex Morgan issues apology after getting kicked out of Disney World

The World Cup-winning forward was removed from an Epcot Center restaurant for being "highly intoxicated" over the weekend

Alex Morgan has issued an apology on social media days after being tossed out of Disney World by police.

Morgan, a star for the U.S. women's national team and Orlando Pride, was described by Orange County sheriffs as "highly intoxicated" when she was asked to leave an Epcot restaurant on Sunday.

She was among three soccer players — including Orlando City's Giles Barnes and his teammate Donny Toia — to be removed from the park for being "verbally aggressive" toward another group.

Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to acknowledge her mistakes and promised to "make sure it does not happen again."

I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2017

Morgan will be back on the pitch when the Orlando Pride visit the Portland Thorns in a National Women's Soccer League playoff match on Saturday.