Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ability questioned by Thierry Henry: 'I still don't know what he's good at'

Thierry Henry has criticised Liverpool new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, saying he doesn't know what the midfielder is good at.

The 24-year-old swapped the Emirates for Anfield on deadline day in a £35m move after years of underachievement under Arsene Wenger.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has spoken openly of his desire to carve out a central position at Liverpool and believes he can reach his full potential under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The England international stated ahead of Saturday's game against Manchester City that the German boss' character and attacking philosophy drove him to walk away from Arsenal after six years at the club.

But former Arsenal player Henry has criticised Oxlade-Chamberlain for his decision to leave the Emirates and questioned his motivations.

"He spoke on the Liverpool website about that he could see Klopp making him a better player and that there's a love and togetherness. Are you telling us you didn't have that at Arsenal?" Henry said before Saturday's kick-off

"Or are you looking forward to something else? He's saying that after an hour of training at Liverpool.

"You have to bring something on the table. I have been watching him for a very long time and I still don't know what he's good at.

"You can find out on all players what they are not good at, but normally you also find out what they are good at.

"He needs to bring something to the table and give something to work with."

In a twist of irony, Oxlade-Chamberlain was named on the bench for Liverpool's clash with City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.