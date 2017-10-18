Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain promises patience at Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says he is ready to bide his time to establish himself at Liverpool after striking his first goal for his new club.

The midfielder scored his side’s sixth in their record-breaking 7-0 Champions League win over Maribor.

After slow start to his Anfield career following a £35 million move, there are signs Oxlade-Chamberlain is finding his form.

“It’s a competitive team that I’ve come in to. We’re in an important part of the season where we want to get off to a good start and we’ve got a few results that haven’t gone our way,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Everyone’s fighting for their place and I’m just ready for when I get the opportunity. I need to keep developing and learning a new style of play here and get used to that and then whenever I get my opportunities, try to do as well as I can.”

Jurgen Klopp suggested the different style of Liverpool to both Arsenal and England had made it a difficult transition for the 24-year-old.

The win in Slovenia was only the second since Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the club, although he has spent most of the time on the bench. “We were more clinical today, putting away all our chances, or near enough all of them,” the midfielder told BT Sport.

“Every week it feels like we’ve got a lot of goals in us and it’s just not clicking right at the final moment.

“I think we create a lot of opportunities and I hear people saying the stats are always Liverpool have 20 shots a game, so if we keep doing those things - that’s the important thing, that we keep creating chances and keep trying and hopefully it’ll come off for us and tonight they did.”

Liverpool now top Group E with Sevilla suffering a surprising defeat to Spartak Moscow. Two more wins will guarantee Klopp’s side advance to the knockout stage.