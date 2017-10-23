Has Alex Sandro replaced Filipe Luis for Brazil?

There no new faces, with not a single first-time call-up under the current boss, but there were a few mild surprises – most notably the introduction of Alex Sandro as a direct replacement for Filipe Luis.

Real Madrid’s Marcelo remains first-choice, but ever since Tite’s June 2016 arrival, Ateltico’s Filipe Luis has been his first reserve. It was an inverse from the situation on that side of the defence under previous coach Dunga, and one that appeared unlikely to change.

READ MORE:

Brazil's WCQ campaign in full | All 60 players called by Tite | Tite names Brazil squad

Only 13 players had racked up more minutes on the field than Filipe Luis (450) under Tite and the former Chelsea man was even given the captain’s armband against Venezuela in an October 2016 World Cup qualifier

Filipe Luis was seen to offer less attacking thrust than Marcelo, but greater defensive solidity, seemingly making him the perfect reserve.

Alex Sandro, Juventus, Serie A, 23092017 More