Alexander-Arnold should expect to spend time on the bench - Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be over-exposed to first-team football by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has told young Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold not to expect to play every match after breaking into the first team.

The 18-year-old has started the season at right-back in the absence of the injured Nathaniel Clyne and scored his first goal for the club in the Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim.

But with the matches starting to come thick and fast for Klopp's men, the German is keen to protect one of his brightest prospects, with Joe Gomez, Jon Flanagan and James Milner among his other full-back options.

"It would have been a good situation for Trent to play games and try to understand but I don't think we can let him play five games in 14 days or something like this, so that's the situation," he said.

"Why? Because he is 18. It's about bringing the player in a better situation to deal better with the intensity of the game.

"He has not had the time other players [have had] to do this. Yes, he is a big talent but I think we speak too much about him.

"That's not my problem because I want a situation where the boy can develop, make mistakes."

Klopp also offered an update on the progress of Clyne, who missed pre-season with hamstring and back problems.

"Is there a timescale? No. We sorted it and with all experts and everything, not just our own medical department," he added.

"Having a rest and doing a programme in the summer, he will be sorted. He started again and was not. That's how medicine is. I have had situations like this.

"For us it's another situation which is not perfect. We work on these things to find a solution."