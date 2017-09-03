Alexander Volkov finishes home hope Stefan Struve on a positive night for Great Britain's UFC contenders

With Mayweather vs McGregor now in the rear-view mirror, the UFC got back to serious action on Saturday evening with UFC Fight Night 115 in Rotterdam, Holland.

The fight card lacked big names, but it proved to be a fruitful night for two young British welterweights, with Darren Till and Leon Edwards both picking up big wins.

Darren Till puts on a striking masterclass

One of the standout performances of the evening came from Liverpool’s own Darren Till. The tall welterweight dominated his fight with Bojan Velickovic from the opening bell and he showed off his wide array of striking techniques throughout.