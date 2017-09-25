Alexandre Lacazette continues his Emirates scoring streak as Arsenal blow hot and cold in win over West Brom

Referee Bobby Madley may find himself under scrutiny after this game, as a somewhat erratic Arsenal continue to find their feet at the start of this season, but there can be no doubt that Alexandre Lacazette has found his groove at the Emirates.

The £52.7m summer signing continued his impressive scoring streak at his new home, with his finisher’s opportunism bringing the only two goals of this 2-0 win over West Brom and ensuring this initially tricky night for Arsenal ended rather easily.

Tony Pulis will only feel unease, though, because he could justifiably have issue with the two penalty calls ultimately decided the game.

Madley denied West Brom what seemed a clear spot-kick when it was 0-0 after eight minutes, only to then award Arsenal what seemed a much more questionable one when it was 1-0 after 67 minute.

That wasn’t the only decision from this match that will generate discussion, as Arsene Wenger again left out Mesut Ozil, but started Alexis Sanchez and Lacazette together.

It paid off, but not without the side suffering some degree of difficulty along the way.

Arsenal found themselves in real trouble by the eighth minute, and really should have been behind, only to enjoy a very fortunate number of lucky let-offs in the space of a few seconds.

First of all, Jay Rodriguez brilliantly turned Shkodran Mustafi after first putting him on the back foot with a run on goal. Panicked into a response, the German stuck a leg out as Rodriguez turned, only to bring him down. Referee Bobby Madley gave no response, though, and it’s hard not to think that was because Rodriguez showed no hesitation in getting straight back up on his feet and hammering an angled shot at goal.

It could have been 1-0 then, and it was amazing it wasn’t 1-0 by the time the move had finished. Petr Cech first got a hand to Rodriguez's shot to just turn it onto the post, before Jake Livermore’s effort somehow went wide from just yards out and with the goal gaping.

Alexis went close early on (AFP/Getty Images)

Tony Pulis was rightfully rather visibly frustrated, because he knew as well as anyone how these kind of things usually pan out when you don’t take - or get to take - your chances against the big clubs. Within minutes, Arsenal were ahead.

Sanchez stepped up for a free-kick and supremely curled it onto the bar, allowing Lacazette to run and head in yet another goal at the Emirates.

Even though one forward’s touch directly led to the other scoring with the very next touch of the game, you couldn’t quite call it a link-up, but it justified Wenger’s decision to play both while leaving Mesut Ozil on the bench.

Lacazette nodded Arsenal into the lead (Getty Images)

