Alexandre Lacazette doing his homework to adapt to Premier League life - and referees' 'dangerous' decisions

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he’s been doing his homework in a bid to adapt to English football – and the “dangerous” decision-making of match officials.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in the summer for a club record £52.7m after nine years at Lyon.

A clinical and prolific goalscorer in Ligue 1, questions were raised over whether the 26-year-old would be able to adjust to the physicality of the Premier League.

Lacazette has certainly made a positive start, scoring four goals from seven games for Arsenal, but the player believes he still has much to learn.

“I have not totally adapted yet, there are things that still surprise me, but I am trying,” the 26-year-old Frenchman told SFR Sport. “I've watched quite a few matches to understand English football.

“I watch quite a lot of my matches with Arsenal and when I look back and see what I didn’t do right, I try to learn from it, which hopefully facilitates my progression.”

Lacazette also admitted that he has been taken aback by the nature of refereeing in English matches.

“The refereeing decisions [still surprise me],” he said. “Sometimes I think it is a bit dangerous.

“But then I see that nobody is shocked, so I tell myself it must be normal.”

When it comes to learning the tricks of the English trade, Lacazette said he turns to Thierry Henry – an Arsenal icon and personal hero of his.

"Henry was my idol, we talk a lot. He gives me advice, and if I have some questions I know I can count on him."

