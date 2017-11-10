Alexis and Aguero alongside icons in Townsend's FIFA 18 team

The Crystal Palace midfielder is a regular online gamer, and is sure to strike fear into online opponents with his 84-rated Weekend League squad

Andros Townsend has revealed the team he uses in FIFA 18, with some of the Premier League's biggest names included in his starting XI.

The Crystal Palace midfielder was preparing to play in the FIFA Ultimate Team Weekend League when he was asked on Twitter to show the players he uses in the football video game. Townsend's squad received a lot of praise from his followers, with an extremely strong line-up featuring a number of icons of the game.

Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez start up front in Townsend's 4-1-2-1-2 selection, with a Player of the Month version of Harry Kane just in behind. France duo N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba start in midfield, with a midfield version of Marcel Desailly positioned just in front of the defence.

Townsend's backline also has some more icons, including goalkeeper Lev Yashin and central defenders Alessandro Nesta and Carles Puyol. Unfortunately there is no room for any Crystal Palace team-mates in the panel, and unlike many other professional footballers who play FIFA 18, the 26-year-old has not yet been given his own 99-rated version.

The 13-time England international is currently rated 78 in FIFA 18, having previously been given a 75 rating in FIFA 16 and even was as low as 67 overall back in FIFA 11.