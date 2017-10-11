Alexis, Bale, Robben and the stars who will miss the 2018 World Cup

The World Cup brings together the best of world football every four years for the game's most exciting spectacle.

With competition to make the tournament intense, however, club prowess is no guarantee of a place, no matter how good the individual.

The likes of Arjen Robben, Alexis Sanchez and many others are now facing up to a free summer next year after their nations failed to make the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

They are in fine company, as plenty of top-drawer talents will be left kicking their heels next June while the 32 qualified countries lock horns.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Gabon More

Borussia Dortmund's Gabon superstar was close to helping his nation make their first finals in history. But after reaching the third round of African qualifying, Gabon found it a bridge too far.