Alexis, Lacazette & Ozil sparkle together as Arsenal achieve PL goal first vs Everton

Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil were on song as Arsenal recorded another huge victory over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The trio started a game together for the first time this season as the Gunners downed the out-of-form Toffees 5-2 , with all three players getting on the scoresheet.

Everton opened the scoring through Wayne Rooney before Arsenal equalised through Nacho Monreal, and from there Arsene Wenger's men well and truly took control of the affair.

Ozil, Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey all found the back of the net in the space of 27 minutes, though Oumar Niasse did pull a goal back for Everton in the third minute of stoppage time.

However, Arsenal were not done there as Alexis netted two minutes later to ensure his side bounced back from their 2-1 loss against Watford in their previous league game in style.