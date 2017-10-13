Alexis is like Messi, Beckham and Zidane for Chile – Wenger

Chile star Alexis Sanchez is similar to Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham with his national team, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Sanchez's Chile stunningly missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after a 3-0 loss to Brazil on a dramatic final day in CONMEBOL on Tuesday.

Wenger, whose side return to Premier League action with a trip to Watford on Saturday, said Sanchez was among a group of players heavily relied upon by his nation – similar to Zidane with France, Beckham with England and Messi with Argentina.

"I would say you have in every generation a player who carries the pressure of expectation of a nation," the Frenchman said.

"In France it was Zidane. In England it was Beckham. We had other players in the team but it was Beckham. Why not [Steven] Gerrard? I don't know. But it was Beckham.

"In Chile it's Sanchez. In Argentina of course it's Messi. It looks like that there is somebody there in a national team who has to carry the pressure and absorb it and protect a little the rest of the team.

