Alexis and Ozil exits would be a 'huge setback' for Arsenal, admits Iwobi

Losing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil would be a “huge setback” for Arsenal, admits Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners continue to run the risk of seeing two key figures head for the exits in the near future.

Both Sanchez and Ozil are running down their current deals, with no fresh terms having been put in place as yet.

Arsenal were able to prevent either from leaving over the summer, with Manchester City having pushed hard for Sanchez, but they now face January sales or possible free transfers in 2018.

Iwobi hopes those situations can be avoided, telling the Sun on Sunday of the contract rebels: “When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game or a season.

“They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists.

“For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.”

