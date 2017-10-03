As Alexis pushes for Arsenal exit, Lacazette reveals he was one of the reasons he joined

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that the presence of Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal helped to persuade him to sign, as the forward pushes for a move.

The France international became the Gunners’ record signing over the summer as he completed a £46 million transfer.

Securing his signature brought a protracted chase to an end for Arsene Wenger, with Arsenal having been keen on the 26-year-old for several years.

Lacazette claims he was lured to Emirates Stadium by the quality already at the club, with Sanchez seen an important figure despite his desire to secure a switch of his own.

“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Arsenal - to play with players of [Alexis’] calibre,” Lacazette told Arsenal Player.

“Just seeing him in training, I like the way he plays and his mental attitude. His approach makes me want to play alongside him - hopefully for many years.”

If Sanchez is to spend “many years” with Arsenal, then he will need to commit to a new contract.

His current deal is due to expire next summer, with the Gunners running the risk of keeping him despite having a £60 million offer from Manchester City on the table.

It remains to be seen what will happen in January, but for now Alexis is available to Wenger and the collective Arsenal cause.

He will be charged with the task of helping Lacazette to stretch his impressive start to life in England, with four goals netted in seven appearances so far.

“I’m enjoying it,” added the in-form frontman.

“The Arsenal staff are excellent and they’ve helped me a lot. Also, the fact that there are quite a few French players in the club has made the transition much easier for me. On the pitch too, I feel a good connection with the fans, so overall I am very happy.

“The main difference is that the game is a lot more physical. The pace of the game is also very different. I now really understand what it means to play box-to-box.

“Things can move so fast that you don’t have time to catch your breath or think about the next move. As I said, though, the main difference is that the game is much more physical.”

Lacazette is currently away on international duty with France, where he will be looking to add to his goal haul before turning to domestic action with a trip to Watford on October 14.