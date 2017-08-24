Alexis to make Arsenal return against Liverpool

Arsene Wenger is confident that the Chilean is ready to be at his best level against the Anfield club and still thinks his deal can be extended

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will be available for the club's Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Chile international attacker has not been available for the Gunners yet this season due to an abdominal injury, with speculation continuing to circulate over his future.

Alexis has yet to sign a fresh deal with the Emirates Stadium club, meaning that he could depart on a free transfer next summer, and the 28-year-old continues to be linked with a transfer to Manchester City before the close of the transfer window of August 31.

But it seems he is set to stay at the Emirates Stadium as the north London outfit look to bounce back from their defeat against Stoke City with the trip to Anfield.

"He is ready to play," Wenger confirmed at his pre-match press conference. "I will have to make that decision. Overall he looks in a good shape.

"He has always been focused on his job. He loves to play football and I don’t think he’s too much disturbed by all the noises. Players at that level are used to it now. Some deal with it better than others but I don’t think he’s too much bothered by that."

The former Monaco boss also appeared optimistic over the prospect of an extension being agreed with the South American.

"The fact that he goes into the last year of his contract doesn’t mean we can’t extend it," he said.

Wenger has numerous headaches with regards renewals, with Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere all out of contract at the end of the season.