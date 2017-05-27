Alexis Sanchez equal Van Persie's scoring mark with FA Cup strike

The Chilean's controversial opener against Chelsea in the FA Cup final made him the first Arsenal player in five seasons to reach the mark

Alexis Sanchez's early strike against Chelsea in the FA Cup final means he is the first man to score 30 in a single season since Robin van Persie.

The Chile international struck in controversial circumstances in the fourth minute at Wembley, taking him to 30 goals in all competitions for the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea and fans livid that Sanchez's goal stands

It was the first time since the Dutchman's 2011-12 campaign that an Arsenal player reached the mark. Overall, Sanchez has been involved in an impressive 45 goals in 51 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Sanchez's goal was also the fastest ever strike for the Gunners in an FA Cup final, notched with 3:49 on the clock.

3:49 - At 3 minutes 49 seconds, Alexis Sanchez’s opening goal was @Arsenal's fastest ever in an FA Cup final. Quickfire. pic.twitter.com/vg1NEHT8rY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

The Gunners took a 1-0 lead into half-time of the match, looking for their third FA Cup title in four seasons.