Alexis Sanchez fit for FA Cup final but Arsene Wenger coy on striker's Arsenal future as well as his own

Alexis Sanchez is fit to feature in the FA Cup final but Arsene Wenger doesn't know if he will start: Getty

Alexis Sanchez will be fit for Arsenal in their FA Cup final against Chelsea this weekend, but Arsene Wenger has confirmed that defender Gabriel Paulista has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after suffering medial ligament damage in the final match of the Premier League season.

Both Sanchez and Gabriel had to be replaced during Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Everton with injuries, but despite Arsenal securing the three points they needed if they wanted to have any chance of reaching the top four, it wasn’t to be as Liverpool secured fourth place and Champions League football next season.

Wenger also has a doubt over Shkodran Mustafi, who missed last weekend’s game against Everton with illness after suffering a concussion, and he does not yet know if Sanchez will be fit enough to start the game against Chelsea.

“He’s all right,” Wenger confirmed. “We’ll see if he’s fit to start the game. We’ll see how well he comes out.”

The Wembley clash could prove to be both Wenger’s and Sanchez’s final games with Arsenal. Wenger’s contract is up for renewal and although it’s expected that he will remain in charge for a 22nd consecutive season, an agreement is yet to be announced, while Sanchez has just one year remaining on his deal and the club will risk losing him on a free transfer next year if they refuse to sell him this summer.

Wenger once again refused to confirm if he can confirm his decision when asked, but he also insisted that both he and Sanchez will remain “professional” and give their all for the club in the hope of securing silverware, despite the uncertainty regarding their personal situations.

“If you have a surgery tomorrow and it’s his last day of work – you still want him to do good work and not half a job because it’s his last day,” Wenger said.

“That’s being professional. I have ended contracts before and always ended exactly the same.

“Alexis’ contract ends in 2018. [It’s a] different situation.

“Knowing his character and commitment to the club, which I don’t question at all, he will be good for Saturday.”