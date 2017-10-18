Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are fully committed to Arsenal, insists club captain Per Mertesacker

Per Mertesacker has insisted that all of Arsenal’s players are committed to the cause – despite growing speculation that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could leave the club.

The pair are both in the final years of their contracts, having repeatedly stalled on agreeing to a new deal.

And last week, speculation intensified when Arsene Wenger admitted he could sell the pair in January if their long-running contract sagas were not resolved before then.

But club captain Mertesacker is convinced that all of his team-mates are pulling in the right direction.

“Yes. Everyone has to do his job 100 per cent otherwise they are not eligible to be on the pitch,” Mertesacker replied when asked if Ozil and Sanchez were committed,

“As long as everyone understands that then we are fine and you won't get problems from me. If I have a different feeling then it would be addressed.”

Mertesacker, 33, is also in the final year of his contract before he becomes Arsenal’s academy manager, but the German said that speculation in the media rarely troubles the players.

“I have no problems with players in their final year, that includes me as well. The only issue I've got is if they're not fully committed to what we're doing here,” he added.

“Even if you're in your final year you have to prove yourself every single day, in order to stay here or to get another contract somewhere else.

“A lot of people focus on being on long-term contracts, but that's not needed. I don't feel a dip in commitment; we're in a good front with those who have their contracts expiring.

“It's similar to me. I'm staying at the club definitely, which makes it a little bit different, but we want to be successful here and everyone is committed to that.”