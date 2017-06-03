Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal this summer, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that the club will retain Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil this summer despite reports linking the pair with a move away from the Emirates.

After Wenger signed a new two-year contract at Arsenal on Wednesday attention now turns to Sanchez and Ozil whose future remains in question.

Both players have just one year left on their contracts, with the Chilean attracting strong interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Wenger has said in the past he is confident both players want to stay at the club, and has ruled out selling either. Instead, the Frenchman made it clear he would rather keep the pair for the final year of their current contracts and risk them leaving on a free transfer in one year’s time.

And the long-time manager reiterated his stance again on Friday, telling beIN Sports: "This summer, first of all they will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contract."

Sanchez finished the season with 30 goals and 15 assists and helped Arsenal win the FA Cup final by scoring the opening goal against Chelsea.

Ozil suffered with consistency but still scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists for the side across the past term.

When asked if either would leave, Wenger added: "I believe, at the moment, we're not on that front. We're focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team.

Sanchez helped guide Arsenal to their FA Cup win

"When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract. I would say 'why should they not give their best?'

"The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact. If you're a winner, you want to win the game you're playing."

