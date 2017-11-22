Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil won't leave Arsenal this January transfer window, insists Nacho Monreal

Nacho Monreal is confident that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will remain Arsenal players – until the end of the season, at least.

Both Sanchez and Ozil are out of contract at the end of the season, which means that they can leave in cut-price deals when the transfer window reopens in January.

Sanchez is hopeful of pushing through a move to Manchester City, whom he almost joined in the summer for £60m, while Ozil has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

But Monreal has insisted that the pair remain committed to Arsenal for the time being and that there is little chance of them leaving halfway through the season.

“The feeling is that they will continue,” Monreal said.

“At no time have we talked about the possibility of them leaving. Not at all. They are committed to the group and we will see what happens.

“I can't say much about it. It does not depend on me. The situation is clear. They are two vital players for Arsenal. They are two players who end their contracts at the end of the season.

“If the club want them to stay beyond December [the January transfer window] they will follow.

“Yet, I do not know the club's intentions. It is other people who are the ones who have to make a decision.”

Arsenal play FC Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday followed by a trip to seventh-placed Burnley in the league on Sunday