Alexis Sanchez ruled out of Arsenal's Premier League opener against Leicester with abdominal strain

Alexis Sanchez will miss the clash with Leicester with an abdominal strain: Getty

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will miss Arsenal's Premier League opener against Leicester through injury.

The Chilean, who only returned to first-team training last week, suffered an abdominal strain on Sunday morning and will be out for what is expected to be a couple of weeks.

Wenger confirmed the news and also revealed he has a number of other injury concerns ahead of the game on Friday night.

“Plenty of uncertainties about players who didn’t play against Chelsea - Ramsey, Ozil, Mertesacker. I have players coming back who have not played," he said at his weekly press conference.

“Sanchez will not be available. He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training. He had the scan two days ago. He’s out for a while”

"Sanchez is a loss of course but we have all the other players prepared. I wouldn't have started him (on Friday) anyway. He is focused. When you have treatment on the medical bench it’s not easy.”

Sanchez's future has been the hot topic of the summer and it is understood PSG are ready to test the Gunners resolve once more before the window closes.

Sanchez only returned to pre-season training last week (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But speaking about interest in his star man Wenger insisted he is yet to have any contact with the French giants.

“It’s a long time I didn’t speak to Nasser [Al-Khelaifi]," he added. “They are looking for Mbappe, that’s what I read in the papers. I have had no contact with PSG.”