Alexis Sanchez shrugs off pressure to earn Arsenal their spurs

It all came down to a single kick.

A tightly-contested, goalless 92 minutes had brought fine stops from both goalkeepers, goal-saving blocks and, on the one time every had looked beaten, the post had come to Arsenal’s rescue.

Now they were counting on Alexis Sanchez, who wasn’t even supposed to be there having quite publicly conducted a search for a new club during the summer.

Arsene Wenger’s men arrived at Turf Moor against an impressive Burnley side on Sunday with fresh optimism in a season which was supposed to have little.

Three victories in their last four had dragged the Gunners back up the table, and the disappointment of a 3-1 defeat to runaway leaders Manchester City had been reduced to a footnote following last weekend’s thrilling North London derby victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

