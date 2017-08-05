Alexis Sanchez to stay and help Arsenal reach target of 85 points in order to challenge for Premier League title

Alexis Sanchez has set Arsenal a target if 85 points this season in order to challenge for the Premier League title – and he’s going to help the Gunners achieve it, according to Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean is anxious to leave the club with a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester City his preferred choice while big spending Paris Saint-Germain are another option and are long-term admirers.

With only one year remaining on his current deal the Gunners risk losing their star man for nothing in a year's time with fresh terms in the region of £300,000-per-week swiftly rejected.

But Wenger, as he has done all summer, remains adamant Sanchez will not be sold and insists he is fully committed to helping Arsenal achieve the 85 points mark.

85 points would have seen Arsenal finish third last season, a point behind Tottenham and eight behind champions Chelsea – but would have been enough to win the title the year before and second place in each of the three seasons prior to that.

Asked whether he was confident that Sanchez will give everything to the team if he remains at the club this summer, Wenger replied: “Of course. Why not?

“My conviction - and if you look well - it's always in your interests, even if you have a short contract, to do well. And the kind of character he is.

“He is a winner. When he goes on the football pitch, he wants to win. He is a guy who loves football. He has advantages and disadvantages on both sides going into a situation like that.

“When you have made 75 points (last season), your target is to get 10 points more. And with 10 points more, you are in there (the title race).”