Alexis shows his commitment to Arsenal despite failed Man City move

The Gunners forward was close to making the switch to Pep Guardiola's side although now appears ready to give his all to his current side

Alexis Sanchez is seemingly fully committed to the Arsenal cause despite failing to secure a summer move to Manchester City.

As reported by Goal, a deal between the Premier League rivals had been agreed, although the north Londoners' failure to secure a suitable replacement meant the transfer did not go through in the end.

Alexis was caught smirking on the bench in his last outing for the Gunners, having been taken off in the second half during his side's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool.

If his Instagram posts are anything to go by, though, he appears fully committed to the cause now, despite it only being a little over a week since he failed to secure a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Upon his return from international duty with Chile, Alexis posted an image of him celebrating with Arsenal fans alongside the caption "Back Home FOCUS".

He followed that up with another post following training on Friday that read: "I'm ready for tomorrow".

Arsenal face Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash, with Alexis set to feature in the starting XI as the Gunners aim to end a run of two defeats in a row.