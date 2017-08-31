Alexis upset by Arsenal, Mourinho delighted - winners and losers of summer transfer window

WINNERS: MAN UTD AND MOURINHO

In an ideal world Jose Mourinho might well have brought in one extra wide attacker to supplement those already on the books such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic were linked and United opted against completing deals for players of lesser quality. That said the club can be pretty satisfied with their transfer market business.

Nemanja Matic looks a steal at £40 million and not only provides balance to the team but also liberates Paul Pogba to influence the game further forward.

Romelu Lukaku has started the campaign in good goalscoring form and looks to the manor born. He will be among the Premier League’s leading marksmen at the end of the season and should help stitch together Mourinho’s attacks.

Victor Lindelof has not yet kicked a ball competitively but will be eased into action in the English game. He will be an upgrade on the centre backs United already have and should provide a solid partnership in tandem with Eric Bailly.

All in all a solid summer for United.

WINNERS: WEST BROM

Grzegorz Krychowiak was PSG’s flagship summer signing just one year ago and while it’s fair to say things haven’t worked out for the Poland international at Parc des Princes he still remains a midfielder of outstanding quality both on the ball and in the challenge. He will help evolve West Brom’s style and give Tony Pulis more control in the centre of the pitch.

Kieran Gibbs is a Champions League stalwart from his Arsenal days and has played a decade at the very highest level. He comes as a specialist left back and solves a problem position.

Oliver Burke was one of the hottest properties in the European market last season before opting for RB Leipzig but failed to adjust to life in the Bundesliga. No doubt he will fulfil his potential as a fearsome winger in the Premier League.

Add to that lot Jay Rodriguez, a proven Premier League striker, Gareth Barry, a veteran of more than 600 games at this level, and Ahmed Hegazy, an international quality centre back and you have a very productive window indeed.

Plus, Pulis managed to hang on to the summer’s most coveted defender in Jonny Evans as well as in-demand Nacer Chadli.

WINNER: PAUL CLEMENT

