Alexis won't be distracted at Man City, insists Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is sure there will be no distractions for Alexis Sanchez as he prepares to face his transfer-window suitors Manchester City this weekend.

Chile forward Sanchez appeared destined to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium in the close-season, but a deal failed to materialise reportedly because Arsenal could not land Monaco's Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

The long-term future of Sanchez remains shrouded in doubt with the 28-year-old out of contract at the end of the season.

But Wenger says Sanchez's mind will be fully on the task at hand when the Gunners travel north on Sunday.

"I don't see why it will be different against Man City," Wenger said.

The Frenchman was also in little mood to discuss rumours he was interested in a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling, replying: "The transfer window is closed, that's not really an important subject."