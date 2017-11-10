Algeria 1 Nigeria 1: Brahimi penalty denies Super Eagles victory in Constantine

The Porto man denied the Super Eagles maximum points with a late penalty after John Ogu had opened the scoring with a beautiful strike

Algeria held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in their final Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying series at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui on Friday evening.

A late spot kick from captain Yaccine Brahimi cancelled out John Ogu’s stunning 63rd minute opener to deprive Gernot Rohr’s side - already qualified for the quadrennial showpiece - their second away victory of a successful campaign.

With the match of less importance to the Super Eagles - and injuries to key members of the squad, Gernot Rohr rang the changes, most notably with a fresh forward line as Hapoel Beer Sheva's Anthony Nwakaeme, flanked by Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi, was handed his international debut. Wilfried Ndidi was retained in midfield alongside Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu. Leon Balogun was handed the captain armband as John Obi Mikel watched from the sidelines.

In the absence of first choice left-back, Elderson Echiejile, Ola Aina got his first start as the only change in the Eagles' rearguard.

Both sides threatened with their opening exchanges as Islam Slimani directed a firm header off target in the 23rd second while his Leicester teammate Iheanacho's cross from the right found no one at the other end.

Algeria through their front trio of Riyad Mahrez, Slimani and Brahimi then plied pressure on the visitors’ defence - apparently shone off the confidence showed so far in the qualifying campaign coupled with their struggles with the tacky surface - but all yielded no result.

Carl Medjani’s 12th minute pile driver off a corner strayed off target with Ikechuwkwu Ezenwa unshaken. In the 33rd minute, Abdullahi Shehu’s clearance off a right wing cross - with Slimani waiting to bury into an unguarded net - ensured the Super Eagles were still in the game.

The first half revolved around the Eagles’ half with Nwakaeme less involved in the game until two minutes before the interval when he had a left footed effort off Iheanacho's freekick which was saved by Faouzi Chaouchi.