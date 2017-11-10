Algeria clash ‘perfect’ for fringe Nigeria players - Justice Christopher

Ahead of Friday night’s encounter with the Fennces, the ex-international feels the game will be a good chance to see the players on the periphery

Former Nigeria international Justice Christopher believes Friday's World Cup qualifier clash against Algeria will be perfect for Super Eagles' fringe players.

Gernot Rohr will be without six of his regular players including Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses against the Desert Foxes at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui stadium.

And with the game against the Desert Foxes a dead rubber, the former Bendel Insurance and Levski Sofia midfielder expects the other players to prove their worth should they get the chance to play in Constantine.

"I think that other players should be given the opportunity to prove themselves," Christopher told Goal.

"The coach really needs to take a look at them. It is the perfect time for the fringe players. I expect them to embrace the opportunity if they are given.

"It is rather unfortunate that some of them have not been given the chance to play in the qualifier.

"For me, I'm a bit disappointed because I believe we have some good players in the local league. I will have loved to see some of them - maybe two players in the match.

"I watched the final match of the season in Jos where Plateau United played Enugu Rangers. Some of us were playing in the local league when were given opportunity and we made use it.

"They should be given more chance and playing alongside John Mikel Obi and Victor Moses will help them gain exposure and improve their game.

"Against Algeria, I believe we can win, it is football. It will be a tough game but I believe something will come out in our favour in the match."