Algeria restore Madjer to the helm

Following the dismissal of Lucas Alcaraz, the Algerian Football Federation has turned to ex-national team star Rabah Madjer as its new boss.

Algeria have appointed former Porto striker Rabah Madjer for a fourth stint in charge of the national team.

The 58-year-old takes over from Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz, who was sacked after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

Algeria have taken just one point from their five matches in the third round, with Madjer – who scored 28 goals in 87 appearances for his country – to take over for their final Group B clash against qualified Nigeria next month.

Madjer, who most recently held the post in 2002, is perhaps best remembered for his equaliser in the 1987 European Cup final, which Porto won 2-1 against Bayern Munich.