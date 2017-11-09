Algeria vs Nigeria: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview
Algeria welcome Nigeria to Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine in their last group game of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
Although the Super Eagles have qualified for the tournament billed for Russia, victory for them in the north African country would see them complete the qualifying series without defeat.
And after the game against Rabah Madjer’s men, the three-time African kings will take on Argentina in a high-profile international friendly four days later.
Gernot Rohr who go into this tie without a number of key players will hope test some of his new invitees ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
|Game
|Algeria vs Nigeria
|Date
|Friday, November 10
|Time
|20:30 WAT
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In Nigeria, the game will be available to watch live on television on SS7 and SS9, as well as being available to stream online using the BT Sport app.
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|SS7, SS9
|N/A
In the U.S., the match will not be available to watch live on television or using an online stream.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Nigeria players
|Goalkeepers
|Akpeyi, Ezenwa, Uzoho
|Defenders
|Ekong, Shehu, Ebuehi, Balogun, Agbo, Awaziem, Aina, Omeruo
|Midfielders
|Obi, Ndidi, Etebo, Ogu, Nwakali
|Forwards
|Musa, Iheanacho, Iwobi, Onyekuru, Nwakaeme, Olarenwaju
Nigeria’s midfield and attack have been hit by injury Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel Agu, Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses all unavailable.
Rohr has called up Kenneth Omeruo and Kayode Olarenwaju as replacements, with Anthony Nwakaeme looking very assured for his first Super Eagles cap against the Desert Foxes.
Captain John Obi Mikel is likely to be rested on Friday as Deportivo La Coruna rookie Francis Uzoho could be put in goal ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi.
Potential starting XI: Uzoho, Aina, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Abdullahi, Etebo, Ogu, Ndidi, Nwakaeme, Iwobi, Onyekuru
|Position
|Algeria players
|Goalkeepers
|Chaouchi, Rahmani, Salhi
|Defenders
|Ziti, Attal, Ghoulam, Ferhani, Mandi, Cadamuro, Bensebaini, Abdellaoui, Medjani
|Midfielders
|Bentaleb, Benguit, Bannecar, Brahimi, Djabou
|Forwards
|Mahrez, Ferhat, Slimani, Bounedjah, Soudani, Hanni
Algeria have failed in their bid to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup but coach Madjer has called up a solid team for the clash.
He will look up to Leicester City’s Mahrez and Slimani for goals, while Bentaleb and Brahimi are expected to provide inspiration in midfield.
Potential starting XI: Salhi, Ghoulam, Bensebaini, Mandi, Attal, Bentaleb, Brahimi, Bannecar, Mahrez, Slimani, Soudani
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Algeria are (2.05) favourites to win, according to Nairabet, with Nigeria priced at (3.80) and the draw available at (3.15)
Click here to view Nairabet's full selection of available match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
For the first time in their history, Nigeria will be having it easy playing in the Fifa World Cup thanks to a fine run that see them remain undefeated after five games.
The Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr are a well-coordinated unit - little wonder they have lost just once in their last 11 games.
There is quality at coach Rohr's disposal - though much of it will miss this match due to injury but he will have the freedom to experiment against the north Africans.
“All the games are important. It’s right that we have already qualified so the result is not important,” Rohr told NFF media.
“The most important will be to have a good game. It is an opportunity to see a lot of players who didn’t play some matches in the qualifiers.
“They (Algeria) are having a new coach and are willing to win this game, so they will be very aggressive.”
Algeria, on the other hand, hope for a victory to kick-off their renaissance under legendary Rabah Madjer.