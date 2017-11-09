Algeria vs Nigeria: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Algeria welcome Nigeria to Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine in their last group game of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Although the Super Eagles have qualified for the tournament billed for Russia, victory for them in the north African country would see them complete the qualifying series without defeat.

And after the game against Rabah Madjer’s men, the three-time African kings will take on Argentina in a high-profile international friendly four days later.

Gernot Rohr who go into this tie without a number of key players will hope test some of his new invitees ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Game Algeria vs Nigeria Date Friday, November 10 Time 20:30 WAT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Yacine Brahimi Kenneth Omeruo Nigeria Algeria 12112016 More