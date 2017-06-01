Alhassan merits Super Eagles call-up, says Akwa United's Aremu

The Promise Keepers is among Gernot Rohr's men to face the Hawks and Bafana Bafana and his teammate said the invitation was merited

Akwa United's Afeez Aremu hails Ibrahim Alhassan's call-up to the Nigeria national team as a 'well-deserved' one.

Alhassan made Gernot Rohr's list of 24 players for the Super Eagles’ squad to face South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on June 10.

And Aremu, his club teammate believes the lanky midfielder, who has ten goals in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League campaign, got the invite on merit.

"Alhassan has been a fantastic player for Akwa United this season, I've known him for a while but his performance this season has been excellent," Aremu told Goal.

"His call-up to the national team is well-deserved, he merits it and I know he will make his inclusion count. The Akwa United family is happy and proud of him.

"Since he left to the Super Eagles camp, before we start our training sessions we pray for him. He's representing the club at the national team so he deserves divine grace to excel.

On his chances of making the grade at the national level, the midfielder says: "I will get an invite to the national team when the time is ripe by God's grace.

"The African Nations Championship is coming up, the qualifiers will start soon and I am positive that I may get a call-up.

"Playing in the national team remains a special moment for every player so I will wait for my time, like I said earlier, the CHAN will afford more players playing in the league an opportunity to be invited to the national team," he concluded.