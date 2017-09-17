Allan Wanga start for Tusker against Mathare United

Allan Wanga has been handed his first start for Tusker in over two months when the Brewers takes on Mathare United at Ruaraka Grounds.

Wanga has been out for the Kenyan Premier League defending champions, having been on a leave to recover from car accident scare.

The former AFC Leopards and Azama striker made his return back to action in llast weekend's defeat by Sony Sugar but as a substitute.

But George Nsimbe handed Wanga a start as the Ugandan seek to pick up the rhythm as the league enters the final stretch.

Jackson Macharia has also been drafted back to the starting berth while Brian Osumba and Abdul Hassan have been dropped to the bench.

Duncan Kago who made the bench last time is out of the match.

Starting XI: Dancun Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma, Eugine Asike, Hashim Sempala, Paul  Odhiambo, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Allan Wanga.

Reserve: David Okello, Martin Kizza, Brian Osumba, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owuso, Noah Wafula, Michael Khamati.

 

 

