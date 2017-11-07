Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks

Everton have not contacted Sam Allardyce about taking over at Goodison Park, but the former England boss would be willing to enter talks.

Koeman was sacked after last month's 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal, with interim boss David Unsworth overseeing elimination from the EFL Cup and Europa League before earning his first win in dramatic fashion against Watford on Sunday.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been heavily linked with the position at Goodison Park, but reports on Tuesday suggested former England boss Allardyce, who stated he was retired after leaving Crystal Palace ahead of the 2017-18 season, was leading the race for the role.

Asked if he had spoken with Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri about taking over, the 63-year-old told talkSPORT: "No, I haven't."

However, Allardyce did not rule out of a return to management on Merseyside.

"It's like everything else, if somebody comes calling, there's the opportunity to speak, there's no doubt about that," he said.

Everton's 3-2 victory over Watford lifted them out of the relegation zone but they face fellow strugglers Palace at Selhurst Park after the international break.