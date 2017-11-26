Allegri eagerly awaiting Napoli clash after comfortable Juve win

Juventus had the best possible preparation for Friday's mouth-watering clash against Napoli with a routine win over Crotone.

Massimiliano Allegri has set his sights on Juventus' top-of-the-table clash against Serie A leaders Napoli after guiding the reigning champions to a comfortable 3-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.

Juve bounced back from last week's surprise 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria to see off their limited visitors, with Mario Mandzukic, Mattia De Sciglio and Medhi Benatia all getting on the scoresheet.

Allegri takes Juve into Friday's game at Stadio San Paolo knowing a win will be enough to close the gap to Maurizio Sarri's side to just one point.

And the Juve head coach is fully expecting a tight game, which he predicts to be decided by the smallest of margins.

Speaking after the win over Crotone, Allegri said: "Playing at the San Paolo is always difficult and the games never seem to end.

"Napoli have been doing great things for three years, they just encountered a Juventus side that was even stronger.

"We must play with good technique and intelligence, I expect it to be a balanced game decided by details.

"I hope Friday will be a wonderful evening of sport. We’ve done some very good things this season, while their results have been extraordinary.

"It doesn’t count now if you are a point ahead or behind, it’s when we get to the sprint finish."

Only Mandzukic and Stephan Lichtsteiner retained their places after the defeat to Sampdoria and Allegri revealed that some of his squad are not in peak physical or mental condition.

"Last season we had some players who performed a certain way and aren't playing on the same level now," he added.

"My job is to get the best out of the players I have at my disposal. There are some who aren't in their best physical and psychological shape, so it's only right those in the best condition should play."