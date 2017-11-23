Allegri satisfied with draw against 'extraordinary' Barcelona

Massimiliano Allegri was pleased with Juventus' defending in their Champions League draw against Barcelona.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised his team for holding "extraordinary" players at bay in a 0-0 Champions League draw against Barcelona.

The goalless draw in Turin left Juve in second in Group D, three points behind LaLiga giants Barca.

But, coming off a shock 3-2 loss at Sampdoria in the Serie A, Allegri was pleased with the way his team defended on Wednesday.

"The boys did really well. When you play games like this, everyone needs to defend. They worked well when not in possession and we made it difficult for Barcelona to play through our defence," he said.

"This means we've done well and we need to kick on from here. Today, I was more interested in the performance than the result, because in Genoa we conceded goals that Juve cannot concede.

"Tonight, faced with some extraordinary players, we maintained a very high level of focus and they didn't hurt us. When Juve defend like that, it's very tough to score."

Juve remain well-placed to reach the last 16, facing a trip to Olympiacos on the final matchday of the group on December 5.

Allegri's men are a point ahead of third-placed Sporting CP and the coach said a win in Greece would be the aim.

"It was a really good game from a tactical perspective and our first 0-0 of the season," he said.

"We found some space in the first half but struggled a bit in the second, though we did manage to create some chances through Douglas Costa and [Paulo] Dybala.

"It's an important point and means we'll go to Athens knowing a draw may not be enough and that we need to win."