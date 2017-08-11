Allegri: I thought about quitting Juventus after Real Madrid loss

The 4-1 loss to Zinedine Zidane's side in Cardiff left the 50-year-old unsure over his future in Turin, but is hopeful of bouncing back this season

Massimiliano Allegri is confident Juventus can improve on last season's Champions League campaign and revealed he considered leaving the club after losing the final to Real Madrid.

The Italian, who turned 50 on Friday, guided the Bianconeri to the final in Europe's most prestigious club competition for the second time in three years in 2016-17.

The Serie A champions suffered a 4-1 defeat to Madrid in Cardiff to follow on from their 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the 2015 final, and the big disappointment left Allegri uncertain over the future of his career.

"To reach the final, you need talent and luck. To win it, you need to be the better team. And this may sound strange, but I actually walked off the pitch that night with peace of mind," the four-time Serie A winning coach wrote in The Players' Tribune.

"Because I knew we weren’t the better team. It was as simple as that.

"I left Cardiff with the team and returned to Italy. The next evening, when I got home, I had to ask myself a very hard question: Is this the end of the road? Is this as far as I can take this team?

"I am sometimes perceived as cold, but in reality, that’s a decision on my part. You must have a certain detachment as a manager in order to keep moving.

"I love football, and I find joy in my work - it’s why I keep returning to it every morning - but it’s not my life 24 hours a day."