De Allende red card was wrong decision - SANZAAR

Damian de Allende will not face any further punishment after SANZAAR's foul play review committee ruled that he should not have been sent off in South Africa's defeat to New Zealand.

The Springboks centre was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of the All Blacks' gripping 25-24 Rugby Championship win at Newlands on Saturday.

Referee Jerome Garces gave De Allende his marching orders after the replacement was deemed to have intentionally caught Lima Sopoaga in the face when trying to charge down a drop goal attempt.

De Allende apologised to Sopoaga, stating that he did not mean to catch him late in a thriller in Cape Town and the 25-year-old will not face a ban after being issued with a warning.

Foul play review committee chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles, as well as submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the foul play review committee found that, on an objective study, and with more time and video angles than the referee had available to him, the act of foul play committed only came close to warranting a red card, and therefore a warning (equivalent to a Yellow Card) was issued instead.

"The charge was late and the player had time to pull out before colliding with his opponent. However, the collision was not effected with a great deal of force, with the initial contact being made with the player's forearm on the opponent's chest, from whence the arm rose up to make contact, again not forceful, onto the opponent's neck. The opponent was not injured.

"The player is therefore free to play and will serve no suspension."