Alli not surprised by Tottenham's win over Real Madrid

The midfielder wasn't shocked by his side's win after they found plenty of space in the first match against Los Blancos

Two-goal hero Dele Alli said he is not surprised by the quality of Tottenham's performance in their upset win against Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Tottenham were a class above Spanish giants Madrid as they ran out comfortable 3-1 victors at Wembley in Group H action on Wednesday.

Spurs star Alli scored in either half, while Christian Eriksen was also on target to seal Tottenham's passage through to the last 16.

"To be honest, no," Alli told BT Sport when asked if he was surprised by Tottenham's performance following their 1-1 draw in last month's reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We spoke after the game at their place and said we couldn't believe how much space we had at times and that the easy pass looked too obvious at times and we were too sloppy.

"I think we knew that if we were solid at the back we'd get the chances and with the team we've got here we don't just want to be competing with these teams, we want to be winning.

"It was a fantastic performance from us. We stuck to the game plan and made a lot of chances - it could have been more but we're very happy with the result."

After Alli doubled Tottenham's lead approaching the hour-mark, having opened the scoring in the 27th minute, Spurs team-mate Eriksen settled the contest with 25 minutes remaining in London.

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reduced the deficit 10 minutes from the end but it was merely a consolation.

"We played a very professional game. We could have had more if we'd had a bit more composure in the final third," Eriksen said.

"This will take us on to the next stage. We need to keep it going. We're just happy to be through and we can focus on the league now."