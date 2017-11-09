Allister Coetzee defended amid criticism from former Springbok as Ireland hand debut to Bundee Aki

South Africa’s preparations for their Test match on Saturday against Ireland in Dublin have been overshadowed by a row over “glib” and “grossly insensitive” comments made by former Springbok prop Ollie Le Roux regarding Allister Coetzee’s eligibility for the role of South Africa head coach.

Le Roux, who played 54 Tests for the Springboks between 1994 and 2002, said in an interview with the Irish Independent this week that Coetzee “knew nothing” of what it meant to be a Springbok since he had never played for the team.

Coetzee, however, was barred from playing for South Africa during the Apartheid era, playing instead under the non-racial South African Rugby Union (SARU) in the 1980s. He captained the SARU team for three years. Le Roux has now come in for some fierce criticism.

“[Coetzee] was one of the thousands of principled South African sportsmen and women who stood steadfast in their beliefs and sacrificed their rugby careers in order to ensure South African sports and the Springboks can be allowed back into the international sporting arena,” Sedick Crombie, the media relations and publicity secretary of SARU SACOS Legends, wrote in an open letter yesterday.

“This notion of being a Springbok to be national coach brings forth subdued hurt and is a kick in the face of the goodwill from those who bore the brunt of prejudice and takes us back to the pre-1992 era […] It smacks of gross insensitivity.”

Le Roux in action at the 1999 Rugby World Cup Credit: GETTY IMAGES More